Firefighters with the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department had to battle a chimney fire Monday night.

They were called to a home after homeowners were alerted “by the roar and pushing smoke,” according to a tweet from the fire department.

The attending firefighters worked to clear out the loose and burning creosote inside the chimney.

It took them about an hour to put the fire out, according to Fire Chief Ryan Murrell.

He says there was no damage to the chimney, but an inspection has been ordered to ensure it’s still safe to use. “If the flue is determined to be damaged it would be about $2,000 to re-ligne the flue,” Murrell goes on to say.

“‘Tis the season,” the tweet says. “Clean your chimney and with wood burning, you need smoke (and carbon monoxide) alarms,” the tweet says.