Huntsville OPP is asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

53-year-old Fred Herensberger was last seen after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 11, walking towards Mary Lake on West Point Sands Rd. in Port Sydney with a white and yellow canoe. He is described as between five foot five and five foot six inches tall with a slim build, bald with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a khaki jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.