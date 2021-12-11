One person is dead after a single-snowmobile crash in Muskoka Lakes.

Constable Samantha Bigley says 26-year-old Keenan McLean-Hill of MacTier died Friday after his sled left the trail and hit a tree. She says he was traveling west on East Black Lake Road.

She says the OPP responded along with the Muskoka EMS and the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department.

The trail was closed for part of the day while officers were on the scene investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Bracebridge detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.