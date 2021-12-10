The local health unit reported 11 new cases and six recoveries throughout Muskoka on Friday.

In addition, the district’s second hospitalization was added overnight in Huntsville.

According to the health unit’s website, three outbreaks remain active in Muskoka. One at Monsignor Michael O’Leary Elementary School currently at three associated cases, one at Spruce Glen Public School at 25 linked cases, and one at a respite/hospice congregate setting currently at four associated cases.

According to the Trillium Lakeland District School Board’s COVID-19 Advisory page, one student has tested positive for the virus at Glen Orchard Public School resulting in one class dismissal and another student tested positive at Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School resulting in two classes being dismissed.

As of Friday afternoon, 65 cases are active in Muskoka. The most are in Georgian Bay which continues to lead the Health Unit’s region in new cases.

23 active cases are in Georgian Bay, 18 are in Huntsville, 12 in Bracebridge, six in Gravenhurst, five in Muskoka lakes and one in Lake of Bays.