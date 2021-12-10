The upcoming school year for some students in Muskoka will look a little different.

When students with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board return to class in-person and virtually, it will be a semestered, four class a day schedule.

TLDSB officials say the move is being done after Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced last month that high schools have been given the green light to return to semestered scheduling. They add that the movie is being made with the support of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

“The final decision was made taking many factors into consideration including input from students and staff,” officials add.

The change will come into effect in February 2022.