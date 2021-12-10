Despite being about 800 boxes short only a few days ahead of its Dec. 1 deadline, The Muskoka Shoebox Project has met its goal. A total of 1,372 boxes were donated, built, or bought, with a few more coming in after the deadline.

“The generosity of the community never ceases to amaze me,” says Jennifer Stevenson, co-coordinator for the Muskoka Shoebox Project. “It was really something to see, because we didn’t experience the physical boxes last year… It was remarkable and we are forever grateful.”

The boxes consisted of “little luxuries” that women in a tight spot would appreciate but might not prioritize financially. They included things such as treats, cosmetics, and simple jewelry, along with more essential supplies such as hygiene items and simple jewelry, with a total value of about $50 per box.

“[The women] are extremely grateful and a little overwhelmed that the box is just for them, because many times women will look after their children first, or somebody else, as opposed to themselves,” says Stevenson. “I think it’s just a really beautiful gesture of kindness and something that tells them that they’re special, they’re worth it, and that they’re loved and cared for in the community.”

Stevenson says the last of the boxes went out for distribution earlier this week to food banks and other charitable organizations. She thanks everyone who contributed, as well as the team of volunteer “experienced shoeboxers” who processed the boxes.

“We just feel very grateful for the support we received in the community and to those people who came together to make it this success,” says Stevenson. “As I’ve said before, it takes a village, and the village delivered for sure.”