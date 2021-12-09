Ontario is reporting its highest single-day total for new COVID-19 cases in over six months.

The province added 1,290 cases today making it the fifth time in seven days that over 1,000 cases have been reported.

Another ten people died over the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases has hit a more than six-month high at 1,055.

Across the province, 309 people are in the hospital with the virus with 155 of them in intensive care.