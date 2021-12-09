The Great Canadian Wilderness has partnered with seven businesses in Parry Sound and Muskoka to launch a sustainable tourism pilot project.

The Muskoka Highlands Golf Course in Bracebridge, the Muskoka Discovery Centre in Gravenhurst, North Ridge Ranch in Huntsville, Algonquin Park’s Voyageur Quest, and Sail Parry Sound, Diamond Waters Sailing, Harmony Outdoor Inn in Parry Sound are part of the initial group.

James Murphy, the Executive Director of Explorers’ Edge, says they will implement sustainable practices within their businesses. He adds that details are scarce on what will be done, but notes it will be tailored to each business, thanks to help from GreenStep Solutions. What the businesses will be doing will be hammered out over the next few months.

“There’s a bit of an unknown here,” Murphy points out.

Each business, Murphy explains, will work with GreenStep to figure out what will work best for each of them.

The seven initial businesses, Murphy says, are committed to transforming their businesses over the next five years so Explorers’ Edge can work on a case study to present to other businesses to show sustainable practices won’t hurt their bottom line.

“Essentially they will be sharing their journey and their results with us so that we can build the business case to entice more operators to embrace sustainability as well,” Murphy says.

“In our region in particular tourism is an economic driver and is very important, but the health of our community environment is important as well since that’s one of the products we market and get people to come here for,” Murphy explains.

He goes on to say there are businesses that will – or already have – make their outfit sustainable, but others might need more convincing, noting that others are unsure of how implementing the practices will affect the bottom line.

“This group is very important,” Murphy says of the initial seven businesses.

He explains the case study will be based on them and will serve as a way to convince businesses that implementing sustainable practices won’t hurt how much they make. Murphy is hopeful more businesses will join over the next half-decade and will be part of the group that meets a couple times a year to go over how things are going.