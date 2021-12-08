On Dec. 8, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports 25 new COVID-19 cases and nine recoveries throughout Muskoka.

It’s the largest daily increase in new cases in the district in over a month.

In his weekly update, Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU’s Medical Officer of Health, said Georgian Bay is seeing over three times the number of new cases per 100,000 population per week compared to the health unit’s average.

“During the week of November 28th there were over 300 cases per 100,000 population per week in Georgian Bay Township,” he said. “For Simcoe Muskoka as a whole our incidence is 97 cases per 100,000 population per week.”

As of this afternoon, 64 cases are active in the district, 20 in Huntsville, 19 in Georgian Bay, 13 in Bracebridge, nine in Gravenhurst, two in Muskoka Lakes and one in Lake of Bays.

Three outbreaks remain active in Muskoka, one at Monsignor Michael O’Leary Elementary School currently at three associated cases, one at Spruce Glen Public School at 25 linked cases, and one at a respite/hospice congregate setting currently at one associated case.