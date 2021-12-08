The new Corridor 11 bus (Photo credit: District of Muskoka website)

Between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2, the Corridor 11 and Rural Community Connection buses will not be running.

The District of Muskoka, which operates the two bus routes, usually takes a break delivering the service during the last two weeks of the year.

Meanwhile, Bracebridge Transit, Huntsville Transit, and connections to the Simcoe County LINX will continue as usual.

The only change to service over the holidays to either Bracebridge or Huntsville Transit or Linx. However, the Bracebridge bus won’t be running on Saturday, December 25th, or Saturday, January 1st.

The transit routes in Muskoka are mapped out on the district’s website.