For the fourth time in six days, Ontario is reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 1,009 new cases on Wednesday.

Another eight people died in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is up to 1,007, the highest it has been since June.

There are 350 patients in Ontario hospitals being treated for the virus with 165 of them in intensive care.

On Tuesday, the province’s Science Advisory Table’s new modeling suggests that even without the Omicron variant factored in, hospital ICU’s will have trouble handling a winter surge in cases and will likely see up to 400 beds occupied by mid-January.