UPDATED: Dec. 8th, 12:33 p.m.: Hwy 11 was closed for a few minutes before noon to stabilize the pole. Litschko says no further closures are required and power is expected to be fully back by 6 p.m..

Highway 11 was temporarily closed Wednesday morning to replace a damaged power pole.

A collision on Highway 11 took out power for 2,334 Lakeland Power customers, including much of Bracebridge’s downtown core, at around 8:47 a.m. on Dec. 8th.

Jennifer Montpetit, Manager of Advanced Planning and Communications for Lakeland, says power was restored to the majority of customers within the hour by switching around the damaged pole. However, upwards of 50 customers near Kirk Line Rd and Hwy 11 are looking at a 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. estimated restoration time

Chris Litschko, the company’s CEO, says it was not a standard repair job.

“This isn’t just a normal outage. It’s quite a complicated process,” says Litschko. “We’ll have to get locates on the gas lines before we dig, and coordinate with the police to close the highway.”