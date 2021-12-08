The Science North event at the Steamship and Discover Centre was cancelled last month, but not before a group picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus (Photo credit: Mathew Reisler)

After the Science North Pole event in Gravenhurst that was scheduled for late November was cancelled because of the water advisories, Santa will return to town for a make-up date.

He, along with Mrs. Claus, will be taking pictures with children from 4 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and 9 at the Muskoka Steamships and Discovery Centre.

Officials with the chamber say to email Leila Nasr-Sharifi at [email protected] with which day you want to attend and your three most preferred times. Officials say to include your name, phone number, and the number of people in your group.

Each slot gives you 30 minutes to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. This is being done on a first come-first serve basis.

“We will be moving through the photos as quickly as possible,” officials say. “There is one photo per registered family. Proof of vaccination and identification is required.”

The Executive Director of the chamber Sandy Lockhart says they’re also in negotiations with Science North to reschedule the cancelled event for sometime in April. A specific date has not been solidified yet.