A 44-year-old from Muskoka Lakes is facing assault of a peace officer charges.

Constable Taryn Molnar says officers got a call on Nov. 23, shortly after 8 am, about a disturbance call on Burgess Avenue in Muskoka Lakes.

According to the OPP, while attempting to de-escalate the situation, two officers were allegedly assaulted.

The 44-year-old was charged with aggravated assault of peace officer, assault a peace officer cause bodily harm and two counts of resist peace officer.

He has a court date scheduled in Bracebridge on December 21st.