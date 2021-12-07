The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 outbreaks in our district.

One at Monsignor Michael O’Leary Elementary School which currently has three associated cases and another at a respite/hospice congregate setting… currently at one associated case.

On top of the four new cases come ten recoveries.

Currently, there are 48 active cases in the region. Nineteen cases are in Huntsville, eleven in Bracebridge, twelve in Georgian Bay, four in Gravenhurst, and two in Muskoka Lakes.