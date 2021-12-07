Now two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still a lot of uncertainty for some families in Muskoka.

“We saw a jump in people needing our services last year and that continues this year,” says Kam Robinson, Community Ministries Officer for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army runs food banks and thrift stores in Huntsville, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst.

From 6 AM to 6 PM on Dec 9 and 10, 99.5 Moose FM will be on the air raising money for the Salvation Army.

On Dec.10 from 6 AM to 6 PM, 105.5 Moose FM will also be hosting its radiothon for the Huntsville Salvation Army.

“It is an important fundraiser [which] allows us to purchase foods, especially fresh foods, as well as help pay for our infrastructure,” says Major Neil Evenden with Salvation Army Huntsville. “It does cost just to be physically there. To have the heat, the hydro, the computers, the fridges, the freezers, the things that we need, those all cost money to keep running.”

This holiday season, Robinson says the Salvation Army will assist over 600 families, notably with their hamper program. They will include fresh food, a turkey or ham, and toys to put under the tree. She adds the money raised during the radiothon also helps them sustain the foodbank operation during the busiest time of the year.

Evenden says it’s been the Huntsville branch’s best year for community support, and he hopes that will continue into the fundraiser.

To support the Bracebridge radiothon, call 705-645-2218 to donate. For Huntsville, call 705-789-4461.

Written by Mathew Reisler & Martin Halek