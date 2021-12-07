While the self-proclaimed “Bracebridge Boys” didn’t expect their holiday campaign to “snowball” as it has, Lucas Cooke says they have no plans on stopping.

The group, consisting of Cooke, along with his friends Logan, Morgan, Ryan, and Evan, is working on a holiday special for the YouTube series they’ve made documenting their lives. Cooke says the letter idea was brought up for the special. “What if people just found these in random areas of the town,” he says.

Cooke, along with Logan, got together virtually and wrote out the letter.

“This holiday season, we wanted to send out letters to random people wishing them a happy holidays,” the letter states. “We feel that things as simple as a holiday letter can brighten somebody’s mood.”

One person posted on Facebook that they found the letter in a store downtown behind a book. “Happy holidays to you too, Bracebridge Boys,” the person wrote.

The post was flooded with comments from others saying what a great idea it is, including Amy Slater, Logan’s mom, who wrote how proud she is of her son and his friends.

Cooke says the five of them walked around town for just over an hour placing the letters in random spots. Then, the waiting game began. Each letter has a QR code and website URL for people to go to and say they found a letter. The notes very quickly started coming in, Cooke says.

“This is exactly what we wanted to happen,” he adds.

Cooke goes on to say that the letters encourage people to do something like this on their own. Maybe, he says, they will go as far as to invite the neighbour they haven’t met yet over for Christmas dinner.

“We’d love to keep doing it because it’s making people happy,” Cooke says, adding they plan on leaving “quite a few more” letters around town.

