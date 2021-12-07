The local health unit is declaring the outbreak at V.K. Greer Memorial Public School over.

According to the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard, the outbreak was declared at the Utterson school Nov. 9th. It was declared over on Dec. 3rd.

A total of 13 cases were linked to the outbreak that led to cohort exclusions but no school closures.

As of Dec. 7th, three outbreaks remain active in Muskoka, one at Huntsville’s Spruce Glen Public School which remains closed sitting at twenty-six associated active cases, the sports centre outbreak at one case, and the community outbreak at twelve.

Currently, there are 54 active cases in the region. Twenty-eight cases are in Huntsville, eleven in Bracebridge, nine in Georgian Bay, four in Gravenhurst, and two in Muskoka Lakes.