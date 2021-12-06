Almaguin Highlands OPP has released the names of the three victims of a house fire last week in Strong Township.

The deceased are identified as 47-year-old Chris Fraser, 45-year-old Emily Fraser and 11-year-old Kelly Fraser.

Provincial Police and a number of fire departments responded to the house fire on Robins Road last Monday morning at 6:30.

The OPP says they do not believe the deaths are suspicious, however, the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

In the meantime, friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe to help the surviving members bury their loved ones. According to Caitlin Deevey, one of the organizers, it will cover funeral expenses for the three deceased, as well the family pet’s cremation.

**Written by Richard Coffin