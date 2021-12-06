The OPP is investigating seven suspected drug overdoses in Huntsville.

The Muskoka Crime Unit and the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit are continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Of the overdoses that happened between Dec. 2 and Dec. 4., two were fatal, and five non-fatal.

The OPP is reminding residents that misusing controlled substances is dangerous and many substances run the risk of being contaminated with fentanyl.

Officials say that if you think someone is having an overdose, call 9-1-1 and stay with the person. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act legally protects the caller, the victim, and anyone at the scene when help arrives.

Anyone with information about the seven suspected overdoses is asked to contact the Huntsville detachment at 705-789-5551 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.