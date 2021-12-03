Simcoe Muskoka residents are being urged to continue to practice all public health measures to help reverse the surge of COVID-19 cases the area is currently seeing.

Local Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner sent a letter to businesses, organizations, residents and CAO’s of surrounding municipalities today saying if our collective efforts are not enough to stabilize or reverse the increasing transmission rate the health unit may consider reinstating capacity limits that were lifted by the province in October.

“We continue to see dramatic increases in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout Simcoe Muskoka and these letters are a reminder that everyone in the community is required to protect each other from COVID-19, and to maintain and support our scarce health and public health resources,” said Dr. Gardner.

The health unit states collective efforts of the Simcoe and Muskoka community are required to protect each other from COVID-19, and to maintain and support our scarce health and public health resources.

Officials say this is particularly important during the holiday season and in the winter months, which is often a time of indoor gatherings and activities.

Protective measures include: