The OPP’s Muskoka-Georgian Bay Auxiliary is collecting toys for the Salvation Army.

The Stuff a Cruiser event runs every year and aims to make sure all children in the area have a happy holiday.

“They’re looking for gifts that will go towards children, just to make their holidays a little brighter,” says Constable Jeff Handsor with the Huntsville OPP. “It’s Christmastime, it’s the holiday season, and it’s a time [for] acts of kindness, gift giving.”

Handsor says the toys will be given to the Salvation Army to distribute to families in need.

Auxiliary members will be stationed at the Canadian Tires in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst, as well as Bracebridge Walmart from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday December 4th. In Huntsville, cruisers will be at the Walmart and Canadian Tire from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday December 11th.

Toys can also be dropped off at Santa’s Festival of Lights in downtown Bracebridge after 6:00 p.m. on Friday December 3rd.