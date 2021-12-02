The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries in Muskoka.

Spruce Glen Public School in Huntsville remains closed, with one case added overnight for a total of 25. The outbreak at Utterson’s V-K Greer remains at 13 cases, the fitness and recreation sports centre outbreak at one case, and the community outbreak at 12.

The district’s active case count now stands at fifty, with one person in the hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, 36 cases remain active in Huntsville, 10 in Bracebridge, two in Gravenhurst, one in Georgian Bay, and one in Muskoka Lakes.