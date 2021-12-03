The storied history of the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department’s Station four in Baysville will be detailed in a new book.

The station’s Chief Glen Maynard has been working for or around the station for over half of its history. His grandfather served as the station’s Fire Chief in the 1960s. “I’ve been around the fire department my entire life,” he says.

One of the stories is about the station’s historic Bickle Fire Engine.

“That was way before a lot of the townships had fire departments at all,” says Maynard.

The stories are told in his words. Being that he knows the station’s history so well, he says he just sat down one day and started writing about everything he could remember.

One of his favourite memories of his nearly four decades with the station came recently. He explains that a new firefighter joined from London, England. One of their first calls with him was about a downed hydro line in a forested area. It was the summer so, of course, black flies were all over the place. Maynard says this new firefighter wasn’t aware of how vicious black flies could be so as soon as they got to the scene he ran full tilt into the woods. Within seconds, Maynard says he ran right back out with flies all over him and “swearing up a storm.”

One of his first memories, which he says he vividly remembers, involves his grandfather. He was battling a blaze on Highway 117 in Baysville. Just down the street was the hotel his father owned. Maynard was staying there at the time so he got a front-row seat to see his grandfather in action.

“There’s a lot of really cool stories and interesting people,” Lake of Bays Terry Glover said about the book in a Facebook video.

The book costs $10 and covers everything Maynard can remember from the 1960s to the present day. Reach out to Maynard through Facebook, or call him at 705-767-3943 to buy a copy.