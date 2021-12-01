The District of Muskoka is officially on the same level, if not slightly worse, as Simcoe County when it comes to COVID-19 transmission.

That’s according to the region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner who says our district is seeing the same kind of pattern of new cases as our neighboring county.

“It’s primarily younger people that are most affected by this if not children than youth and young adults,’ he says. “So the key thing is for those who are not immunized to come forward and get immunized,”.

Dr. Gardner says the region is in a surge and getting vaccinated is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.

He advises that people reduce their social circle and have a dedicated small group this holiday season.