The Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) is shutting down Spruce Glen Public School in Huntsville while it deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of the school board’s latest update, 14 students have contracted the virus and one staff member. The outbreak has caused 12 classes to be closed.

The school will switch to online learning for the time being. Communications Officer for TLDSB Sinead Fegan says they are targetting December 13th as reopening day.

The three other schools to currently have confirmed active cases among the student body are in Huntsville. Pine Glen Public School is listed as having one active case of the virus among its student body along with one closed classroom. Riverside Public School has two active cases listed on TLDSB’s website to go along with two closed classes. Huntsville High School has one active case and two closed classes listed.