A reopened Main Street in Huntsville at the end of November (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

Huntsville’s Main St. has reopened two days early.

After almost nine months of the Diggin Downtown construction project, roadblocks were cleared Monday afternoon, and vehicles were allowed back on Main St. The reopening was originally scheduled for December first.

“It’s better to be early than late, once you give a date,” says Karin Terziano, Mayor of Huntsville. “Main Street looks wonderful.”

The road will remain open all winter, and crews will return to finish work on the Centre St. to Lorne St. stretch of Main St. when the frost clears.

“The really tough piece will be the Centre Street intersection, of course, because of the traffic flow there,” says Terziano. “They’re working on what the detours will be, and they’ll try to get that done I think within about four weeks next spring.”

Terziano adds that some tree planting and road resurfacing will still need to be done, but she’s happy with the progress so far.

“I’m so glad that piece of the project is done,” says Terziano. “In a perfect world, we would’ve got it all done this year, but we ran into some pretty heavy rains and some connections that we weren’t aware of. We’re down to one block, and hopefully we’ll get an early spring and get it done early.”