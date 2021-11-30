A 66-year-old school bus driver is facing impaired charges.

Shortly after 8:30 am on Nov. 30, Huntsville OPP officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Huntsville High School after they received a complaint from a concerned citizen that a school bus driver was impaired.

Officers located the driver and while speaking to him detected an odour of cannabis along with “other signs of impairment”.

A Standardized Field Sobriety Test was then conducted, and the driver was transported to Huntsville detachment for further testing, including a Drug Recognition Expert Evaluation.

As a result, the 66-year-old was charged with:

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drug, contrary to section 320.14 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Huntsville court in January.