The Home Depots in Muskoka are supporting two local charities this holiday season.

It is part of the chain’s Orange Door Project, which raises money to tackle youth homelessness across the country.

In Bracebridge, the retailer supports Simcoe-Muskoka Family Connexions, which helps at-risk youths in the area not become “one of the statistics,” according to Tina Bennett-Donaldson, department supervisor at the Bracebridge Home Depot.

“All of the programs that we raise go to their programs that help kids aging out of the system,” says Bennett-Donaldson. “It helps with housing, jobs, all of that type of stuff, and giving them the skills they need to basically cope on their own now that they won’t be in the system.”

The Bracebridge store raised more than $6,000 in the spring for the non-profit, and Bennett-Donaldson says they’re hoping to up the ante to $10,000 this time around. Their fundraising events will include raffles, an auction, and a visit from Santa Claus.

In Huntsville, the campaign supports Youth Unlimited, based out of Novar.

“The funds raised will allow them to continue providing support and services to youth in our community, especially those who are economically disadvantaged,” says Victoria Craddock-Wright, assistant manager at the Huntsville Home Depot. “[That is] through initiatives such as their carpentry and life skills development, drop in mentorship, and lunch program.”

Craddock-Wright says the Huntsville store’s goal is $4,000. She says they’ll be running a friendly competition between store associates, as well as one between contractors to collect the most donations.

The Home Depot Canada Foundation has also announced that it will be adding $2,000 to the total raised by each store.

The campaign runs from November 30th to December 19th. Visit the Home Depots in Huntsville or Bracebridge to make a donation.