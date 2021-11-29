Officials with the District of Muskoka say testing is continuing of the water in Gravenhurst with no change to when they expect the boil water advisory to be lifted.

That is still expected to happen by midday Tuesday, November 30th.

“As part of the Boil Water Advisory issued by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the district is required to sample water and submit consecutive water tests for a minimum of 48 hours before the advisory can be lifted,” officials explain. “Two sets of samples are required, and it takes 24 hours per sample – this is the fastest allowable time to expedite results.”

While water pressure may be restored for some residents, officials say to continue boiling water until given the all clear by SMDHU.

Restaurants and food establishments that are connected to the municipal water system are still under orders from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to remain closed. Health officials say they are allowed to sell prepackaged food until the advisory is lifted.

A truck with fresh water is stationed at the Canadian Tire on 431 Talisman Drive. It will be there from 9 AM to 4 PM every day until the advisory is lifted. Anyone that needs emergency support or immediate access to bottled water is being told to call 705-645-2412.

“The countless volunteers, local businesses, and organizations who continue to offer their support during this water emergency has been overwhelming,” said Julie Stevens, CAO at the District of Muskoka. “We recognize the significant impact this emergency has had on our community, and we are doing everything we can to get our system back to normal.”

District officials are also reminding residents throughout Muskoka to download the Voyent Alert! app. “In times of crisis of any type, including water emergencies, this is the most accurate and timely tool you can have at your fingertips for the most recent information and direction from an official source,” they say about the app.

Officials say when the advisory is lifted, an alert will go out through the app.

The advisories were put on “out of an abundance of caution” Saturday because of an improperly labelled fluoride container.