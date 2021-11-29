18 new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries were reported in the District of Muskoka today(on Monday).

The district’s active case count now stands at 71 with three people in hospital, one more over the weekend.

Most of the new cases, 15 to be specific, were in Huntsville placing the town at 44 active cases.

One new case was reported in Bracebridge, one in Gravenhurst and one in Georgian Bay.

According to the health unit’s latest data, one community outbreak and two school outbreaks remain active in our district. Spruce Glen Public School outbreak in Huntsville has 14 associated cases. The Monck Public School outbreak in Bracebridge is at three cases.

As of this afternoon, 17 remain active in Bracebridge, five in Gravenhurst, four in Georgian Bay and one in Muskoka Lakes.