Algonquin Outfitters (AO) is in the 11th year of its annual winter coat drive.

On his way to The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation in Huntsville to drop off the latest donation, Randy Mitson, Marketing Director for Algonquin Outfitters, says a decade later they have no plans to slow down. “It’s really really important that everybody stays warm this time of year,” he says.

AO has locations in Bracebridge, Huntsville, Haliburton, and Oxtongue Lake. Mitson says to bring a new or gently used coat to one of those locations. Everyone who donates will get $25 off their next purchase of $100 or more.

The drive runs until November 30th, but Mitson says they will accept coats into the early days of December.

“Everybody has a jacket in the back of their closest that they haven’t worn for over a year or years,” Mitson says.

The Table Exchange Store Co-ordinator Susie LaRose says while they haven’t seen a big increase in clients this year, she has noticed a lot of new faces dropping by.

Once December hits, Mitson says AO switches to a different campaign with The Table. Heather Cassie, founder and CEO, sends AO a Christmas wishlist for families in need. Employees at AO will go around town purchasing the gifts. “They’re unemployed, maybe, or struggling in another way,” Mitson explains.

He says the lists are often “very genuine.” He remembers one year a man asked for steel-toed boots because he needed them to be able to get a new job. “That’s quite often what the wishlists are made up of,” Mitson says, but adds the lists do, of course, include kids asking for the latest and greatest toys.