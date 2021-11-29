Lana MacDonald, the 53-year-old Huntsville woman who was charged last Sunday with accessory after the fact for the offence of indignity to human remains, has been granted bail.

MacDonald is one of three Huntsville residents who has been charged in the investigation, along with 56-year-old Richard Pitt and 37-year-old Matthew Sturgess.

MacDonald is due to return to court on Jan. 8.

Richard Pitt, who was charged with one count of indignity to human remains, has his next hearing in early December.

Sturgess, who was charged with accessory after the fact for the offence of indignity to human remains and failure to comply with an undertaking, will have a hearing tomorrow.

A publication ban is in effect.

The three were charged after police acted on a tip from the public and located the human remains on a property near Gryffin Lodge Road.