The District of Muskoka’s climate change group, being done in partnership with the towns of Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, and Townships of Muskoka Lakes and Lake of Bays, has launched.

The first meeting was held last week.

“The working group will look at the impacts of climate change across Muskoka’s communities, identify future risks, and draft a regional plan to adapt to these changes,” officials with the district say. “The adaptation plan will outline actions for communities and municipalities to take to prepare for the effects of climate change now and in the future.”

District and municipal staff will lead the sessions with representatives from environmental advocacy groups, chambers of commerce, Indigenous groups, tourism and cottager associations, and other sectors like public health and the area’s school boards involved as well.

The Township of Georgian Bay isn’t involved in the group. Officials say they’re following their own climate plan.

“This partnership, which I hope will ultimately include our friends in Georgian Bay Township, will strengthen our abilities to adapt to the changing climate and to help protect Muskoka’s most valued asset – our natural environment,” John Klinck, District Chair, says.