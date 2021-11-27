The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is advising Gravenhurst businesses and residents on the municipal water system to not drink or boil water until given the all-clear by health officials.

They say there has been a “potential chemical contamination” of the water system because of an unspecified issue. Officials with the health unit say you can use the water to flush your toilet, but not for anything else.

If you have taken a sip of tap water, officials say to monitor your health and seek medical attention if necessary.

All businesses that need water for food preparation are being ordered by the health unit to close or switch to selling only pre-packaged foods. However, convenience and grocery stores can stay open, but can’t prepare food.

Officials with the district are recommending property owners in Gravenhurst shut off their hot water tanks until service is restored.

All beverage lines must be disconnected from the tap water. “Dispose of any ice, or beverages made from water prior to November 26, 2021, and clean and sanitize such machines once the boil water advisory is lifted,” health officials say.

Health officials say when water pressure is restored, it doesn’t mean it’s safe. They say to not drink it until the ban is lifted.

No timeline has been given on when the advisory will be lifted, or what is behind the water ban.