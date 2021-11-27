There’s an unspecified problem with the municipal water system in Gravenhurst.

Officials with the District of Muskoka advise to not drink or boil water coming from your taps.

District officials are investigating the issue and will be providing an update later today. There is no timeline for when tap water will be safe to use again.

If needed the water at the tap at 340 Eccelstone Resevoire in Bracebridge is safe to use, otherwise, officials suggest purchasing bottled water.

More to come…