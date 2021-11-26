Hydro One’s $25,000 fund supporting communities has come back for a second year.

Applications have opened for the Energizing Life Community Fund, which started up during the COVID-19 pandemic. It funds non-profits, Indigenous Communities, and smaller municipalities,

and is meant to make communities safer, according to Jay Armitage, Hydro One’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

“We started to realize that it was those local, smaller organizations who are providing critical services but are really struggling to meet increased demand,” says Armitage. “[The fund] is to really help those smaller, more local organizations who really know their communities best and are delivering critical services.”

Applicants need to be a non-profit, Indigenous Community, or municipality in Ontario, that would use the money to help the local community.

“It really just needs to focus on physical, psychological, and emotional safety,” says Armitage. “That could even be installing additional protective areas for COVID in a community centre, for example, or supporting an initiative to get people out walking and physically active. It’s not very restrictive at all.”

Last year, Hydro One chose 35 organizations, including 10 First Nations and seven municipalities. Caregiving Matters in Parry Sound received the grant to further virtual workshops and programming for seniors. Gravenhurst Against Poverty received the grant to go towards its Young Adult Centre. | In Timmins, the Anti Hunger Coalition received the grant to purchase personal protective equipment and fund mental health training for staff.

According to Armitage, the company hasn’t locked down how many grants will be given out this year. She adds that selections won’t be limited based on area, and multiple organizations could be chosen locally if the applications merit.

The deadline to apply is January 31st, and Armitage says the company is hoping to announce recipients in February. Go to Hydro One’s website to apply.