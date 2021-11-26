The speed limit on Manitoba Street has already been lowered and soon a pedestrian crossover will be installed near Quinn Forest Drive.

The lowered speed limit went into effect last month. The limit is now set at 50 kilometres an hour. It stretches north on Manitoba from Wellington Street North to 780 Manitoba.

The crossover will be installed in early December. District officials say it will be fully automated with red and green lights for vehicles and walk and don’t walk signals for pedestrians. It will also be fully accessible with signals to instruct pedestrians when they have the right-of-way and which direction they can go.

The soon-to-be-installed crossover will be similar to the one already installed at the Manitoba and Mary Street intersection.

“Our communities continue to grow – new neighbourhoods bring more people, added vehicle traffic and more community members enjoying walking and cycling as a mode of transportation, especially near schools,” officials with the district say.