Premier Doug Ford is once again calling on the federal government to ban flights from countries where a new COVID-19 variant has surfaced.

Ford had a briefing Friday with Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health who reported that the new variant found in several countries in Africa may be vaccine-resistant.

Ford says we cannot repeat the same mistakes that allowed the Alpha and Delta variants into Canada and this new variant must be stopped at the border.

Ford has asked the feds to ban flights and passengers from the affected countries and to immediately test and quarantine anyone arriving before a ban is put in place.