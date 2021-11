Ontario is reporting close to 750 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 748 new cases on Thursday with fifty per cent in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people.

Forty-three per cent of the new cases are in fully vaccinated people.

Four more deaths were reported over the last day.

Test positivity is at 2.6 per cent.

Across the province, 513 people are in the hospital with the virus.