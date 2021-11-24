Another Huntsville man has been charged in connection to human remains found on Gryffin Lodge Road.

The 37-year-old is being charged as an accessory to the Indignity to Human Remains charge laid Monday, as well as Failure to Comply with an Undertaking.

He appeared in court Wednesday and joins a 56-year-old man and 53-year-old woman in custody over the incident.

Agencies are still working to identify the body found on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).