Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the District of Muskoka on Wednesday.

The local health unit also added one recovery placing Muskoka at 50 active cases of the virus.

Seven of the new cases were in Huntsville, which currently has 23 active cases.

As of this Wednesday afternoon, 19 cases remain active in Bracebridge and four each in Gravenhurst and Georgian Bay.

Three outbreaks remain active in our district, one is a community outbreak and two are in schools. One outbreak, declared late last week at Monck Public School in Bracebridge, is currently at three cases. The second school outbreak was declared Monday at Spruce Glen Public School in Huntsville and also has three associated cases.