Another person has been charged in connection to human remains found in Huntsville.

A 53-year-old Huntsville woman appeared in court Tuesday and has been charged as “accessory after the fact” to the Indignity to Human Remains charge laid on a 56-year-old man Monday. Both accused are in custody.

The OPP says agencies are still working to identify the person whose remains were discovered on Gryffin Lodge Road.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).