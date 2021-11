Ontario is reporting over 600 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 613 new cases on Tuesday with 51 per cent in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people.

Forty-three per cent of the new cases are in fully vaccinated people.

Six more deaths were recorded over the last day.

Test positivity is at 3.1 per cent.

Across the province, 527 people are in the hospital with the virus.