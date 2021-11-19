Bracebridge OPP is looking for anyone who may have witnessed a crash on Highway 11 near Sedore Road in Gravenhurst.

Constable Samantha Bigley says the crash happened around 3:20 PM on November 14th.

A red Chevrolet Equinox swerved and got stuck in a ditch. Both occupants were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

If you have information about what happened, call the Bracebridge OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.