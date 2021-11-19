We don’t know what a post-COVID-19 world will look like, but we do know it will involve a party.

Gravenhurst council approved a post-COVID-19 celebration to be held outdoors sometime next year. Manager of Recreation Services Shawna Patterson explains it would be a lot like what is done for Canada Day.

Council only approved having town staff look into what the celebration would look like. Patterson says a working group will be formed. She adds that the party could include musicians, a BBQ, and family activities. A fireworks display was also brought up as a possibility.

The party could cost between $5,000 and $10,000, but that will depend on who they hire for the event and if they go forward with the fireworks.

Patterson says the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has already been consulted and will continue to be during the planning process.

“It is something I think the community would look forward to,” Mayor Paul Kelly said during the November 16th council meeting. He added they want to recognize the public for the good they’ve done during the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically pointing to the many that have volunteered with many different organizations in Muskoka.

Being that they’re still in the planning process for the party, a specific day was not mentioned. Those details will be hammered out by the yet-to-be-formed working group.