Ontario’s reporting its highest daily COVID-19 case count since the middle of September.

The province added 793 new cases on Friday with 51 per cent in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people.

Forty per cent of the new cases are in fully vaccinated people.

Four new deaths were recorded while test positivity is at 2.6 per cent.

Across the province, 504 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.