The local health unit is looking for volunteers for their COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Gravenhurst as well as other clinics in the region.

Volunteer responsibilities include screening clients for symptoms, monitoring waiting areas, assisting and directing clients, and engaging in cleaning and disinfecting procedures.

The health unit says volunteers must be 18 years or older, able to stand for long periods of time, work indoors and outdoors, wear personal protective equipment, submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon acceptance, and obtain a satisfactory criminal record check.

Anyone interested can fill out an online application form at SMDHU.org or email [email protected].