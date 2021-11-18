Ontario is laying its plans out for the Christmas break.

Every public school student in the province will be sent home with a pack of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests and they will be asked to use one every three or four days over the break starting on December 23rd.

The tests, however, aren’t mandatory and students who don’t take them will still be allowed to return to school in January.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says schools will hand out 11 million tests sometime next month before the break begins.

Students will be able to drop off their specimens at a convenient community location, including participating pharmacies across Ontario.

Lecce says the province is also switching to virtual-only school-wide assemblies for elementary schools starting in the new year and will be restricting lunches/breaks to classroom cohorts in elementary schools.