All Ontarians will have access to publicly funded COVID-19 PCR tests in select pharmacies over the next few weeks.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliot says pharmacies must choose to opt-in to this service to get the free kits.

Elliot says once opted in, they will be required to follow stringent infection prevention and control measures to protect staff and patients. She says the province will also be providing take-home PCR self-collection kits for eligible people.

Elliot says this would allow members of the public to pick up their free tests and drop off their specimens at participating pharmacies across Ontario. In addition, Ontario is expanding ID NOW rapid PCR testing to select assessment centers and pharmacies across Northern Ontario.

According to the Deputy Premier, starting mid-December testing options will be offered to people without symptoms in various settings across the province, with sites to be announced in the coming weeks and selected based on a risk analysis of hot-spot zones.